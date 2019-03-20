Listen Live Sports

Astros 2, Yankees 1

March 20, 2019 5:30 pm
 
New York Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
G.Trres ss 1 1 1 0 Sprnger cf 2 0 0 0
K.Hlder ss 1 0 0 0 McCrmck cf 1 0 0 0
Andujar 3b 3 0 0 0 J.Altve 2b 3 0 1 0
Urshela 3b 1 0 0 0 O.Darte 2b 0 0 0 0
Lu.Voit 1b 4 0 2 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 1 0
Gr.Bird dh 1 0 0 0 Tanielu 3b 1 0 0 0
Z.Zhner ph 0 0 0 0 Brntley lf 3 0 0 0
Sanchez c 3 0 1 1 Al.Diaz lf 1 0 0 0
Fr.Diaz c 1 0 0 0 C.Crrea ss 3 1 1 1
Frazier rf 3 0 0 0 Myfield ss 0 0 0 0
Ambrgey rf 1 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 0
Ty.Wade cf 2 0 0 0 T.Jones pr 0 0 0 0
M.Lipka cf 2 0 0 0 Reddick rf 3 0 0 0
Estrada 2b 2 0 0 0 S.Wrenn rf 1 0 0 0
G.Katoh 2b 1 0 0 0 Chrinos c 3 1 1 0
B.Burns lf 3 0 0 0 To.Kemp dh 2 0 1 0
Hendrix lf 1 0 0 0 T.White ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 30 2 6 1
New York 100 000 000—1
Houston 000 011 00x—2

E_Andujar (1), Frazier (1). DP_New York 1, Houston 0. LOB_New York 8, Houston 8. 2B_Torres (1), Sanchez (1), Gurriel (5). HR_Correa (1). SB_Voit (1), Duarte (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Holder S, 8-8 2 0 0 0 1 0
Cortes BS, 0-1 3 4 1 0 0 3
Harvey L, 0-1 BS, 0-3 2 2 1 1 0 3
Brothers S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 3 2
Houston
Miley 4 2-3 3 1 1 2 5
James W, 1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 0
Harris H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Deetz H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Guduan S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Miley (Bird).

WP_Miley.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:37 (:16 delay). A_9,319

