Astros 4, Marlins 1

March 7, 2019 4:41 pm
 
Houston Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger dh 2 0 0 0 Grndrsn dh 2 0 0 0
G.Stbbs ph 0 0 0 0 B.Mller ph 3 0 1 0
Ritchie ph 1 0 0 0 M.Rojas ss 3 0 2 0
To.Kemp cf 1 1 0 0 Y.Rvera ss 2 0 0 0
Alvarez ph 2 0 0 0 Herrera cf 2 0 0 0
Brntley rf 3 1 1 0 Glloway cf 2 0 0 0
R.Dwson rf 2 0 0 0 M.Prado 1b 3 0 0 0
C.Crrea ss 3 0 1 1 Alvarez 1b 1 0 0 0
De Goti ss 1 0 0 0 G.Coper lf 2 0 2 0
T.White 1b 3 1 0 0 M.Serra pr 2 1 0 0
AJ.Reed 1b 2 0 1 0 Hrrison rf 3 0 0 0
Al.Diaz 3b 3 0 1 1 Gerrero rf 1 0 1 0
Myfield 3b 1 0 0 0 Holaday c 1 0 1 0
Tanielu 2b 3 0 0 0 N.Frtes c 2 0 1 0
J.Rojas 2b 1 0 0 0 J.Berti 2b 2 0 0 0
M.Stssi c 2 1 2 1 J.Twine 3b 1 0 0 0
Rbinson c 0 0 0 0 Marrero 3b 2 0 0 0
D.Fsher lf 3 0 1 1 Machado 3b 2 0 1 1
M.Straw cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 4 7 4 Totals 36 1 9 1
Houston 022 000 000—4
Miami 000 001 000—1

E_Verlander (1), Mayfield (1), Urena (1), Prado (1), Harrison (1), Berti (1). LOB_Houston 10, Miami 13. 2B_Reed (2). SB_Kemp (2), Fisher (2). CS_Fisher (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Verlander W, 1-0 3 1-3 5 0 0 2 5
Garza H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Rondon BS, 0-2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Pressly 1 1 1 0 1 1
Emanuel H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Martin S, 1-1 2 3 0 0 1 3
Miami
Urena L, 0-1 2 2-3 4 4 1 2 2
Alvarez S, 2-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 0
Gallen BS, 0-2 2 2 0 0 1 1
Keller 1 1 0 0 0 2
Moran 1 0 0 0 1 1
Eveld 1 0 0 0 1 1

WP_Alvarez.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:28. A_2,554

