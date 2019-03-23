Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 5, Marlins 0

March 23, 2019 11:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger rf 4 0 1 2 J.Alfro c 2 0 1 0
R.Dwson pr 1 1 0 0 Gerrero rf 2 0 0 0
J.Altve 2b 4 1 2 2 Grndrsn lf 3 0 0 0
Brntley lf 4 1 1 0 Ramirez lf 1 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 1 Andrson 3b 3 0 0 0
Reddick dh 2 0 0 0 Marrero 3b 1 0 0 0
Getzman ph 1 0 1 0 N.Wlker 1b 3 0 0 0
Chrinos c 3 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 3 0 0 0
M.Stssi c 1 0 0 0 G.Coper rf 2 0 1 0
Ab.Toro 3b 4 0 2 0 S.Chvez c 1 0 0 0
Myfield ss 4 1 1 0 Brinson cf 3 0 1 0
To.Kemp cf 4 1 1 0 M.Rojas ss 2 0 0 0
Machado ss 1 0 0 0
J.Urena sp 1 0 0 0
C.Smith rp 1 0 0 0
Glloway ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 36 5 10 5 Totals 30 0 3 0
Houston 000 100 040—5
Miami 000 000 000—0

LOB_Houston 5, Miami 3. 2B_Springer (2), Altuve (1), Brantley (1), Toro (4), Kemp (2), Brinson (1). HR_Altuve (1). CS_Altuve (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Verlander W, 2-1 4 2 0 0 0 9
Osuna H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rondon H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Pressly H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2
James 1 1 0 0 0 1
Deetz 1 0 0 0 0 2
Miami
Urena 3 0 0 0 0 2
Smith L, 2-1 4 1-3 8 5 5 1 6
Brice 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Moran 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Javerro January.

T_2:28. A_4,234

Advertisement

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|3 Federal Data Strategy and Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force squadron practices supply drop above Mount Fuji

Today in History

1948: President Truman signs Marshall Plan

Get our daily newsletter.