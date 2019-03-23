Astros 5, Marlins 0

Houston Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Sprnger rf 4 0 1 2 J.Alfro c 2 0 1 0 R.Dwson pr 1 1 0 0 Gerrero rf 2 0 0 0 J.Altve 2b 4 1 2 2 Grndrsn lf 3 0 0 0 Brntley lf 4 1 1 0 Ramirez lf 1 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 1 Andrson 3b 3 0 0 0 Reddick dh 2 0 0 0 Marrero 3b 1 0 0 0 Getzman ph 1 0 1 0 N.Wlker 1b 3 0 0 0 Chrinos c 3 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 3 0 0 0 M.Stssi c 1 0 0 0 G.Coper rf 2 0 1 0 Ab.Toro 3b 4 0 2 0 S.Chvez c 1 0 0 0 Myfield ss 4 1 1 0 Brinson cf 3 0 1 0 To.Kemp cf 4 1 1 0 M.Rojas ss 2 0 0 0 Machado ss 1 0 0 0 J.Urena sp 1 0 0 0 C.Smith rp 1 0 0 0 Glloway ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 36 5 10 5 Totals 30 0 3 0

Houston 000 100 040—5 Miami 000 000 000—0

LOB_Houston 5, Miami 3. 2B_Springer (2), Altuve (1), Brantley (1), Toro (4), Kemp (2), Brinson (1). HR_Altuve (1). CS_Altuve (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston Verlander W, 2-1 4 2 0 0 0 9 Osuna H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Rondon H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Pressly H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 James 1 1 0 0 0 1 Deetz 1 0 0 0 0 2 Miami Urena 3 0 0 0 0 2 Smith L, 2-1 4 1-3 8 5 5 1 6 Brice 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Moran 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Javerro January.

T_2:28. A_4,234

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.