Astros 5, Marlins 0

|Houston
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|J.Alfro c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|R.Dwson pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Gerrero rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Altve 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Grndrsn lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brntley lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ramirez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Andrson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Marrero 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Getzman ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|N.Wlker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chrinos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Stssi c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Coper rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ab.Toro 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|S.Chvez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Myfield ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Brinson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|To.Kemp cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|M.Rojas ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Machado ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Urena sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|C.Smith rp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Glloway ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|Houston
|000
|100
|040—5
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—0
LOB_Houston 5, Miami 3. 2B_Springer (2), Altuve (1), Brantley (1), Toro (4), Kemp (2), Brinson (1). HR_Altuve (1). CS_Altuve (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Verlander W, 2-1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Osuna H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rondon H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pressly H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|James
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Deetz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Miami
|Urena
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Smith L, 2-1
|4 1-3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|6
|Brice
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moran
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Javerro January.
T_2:28. A_4,234
