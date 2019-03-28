Astros 5, Rays 1

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer rf 5 1 1 3 0 2 .200 Altuve 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .500 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Brantley lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .500 Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .500 White dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Chirinos c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .333 A.Diaz ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Marisnick cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .333 Totals 35 5 10 5 2 8

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Meadows rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250 Pham lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .500 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Lowe dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Y.Diaz 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .333 Wendle 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Totals 31 1 4 1 1 12

Houston 003 110 000—5 10 1 Tampa Bay 100 000 000—1 4 0

E_A.Diaz (1). LOB_Houston 5, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Altuve (1), Gurriel (1), Chirinos (1), Y.Diaz (1). HR_Springer (1), off Snell; Brantley (1), off Snell; Altuve (1), off Snell; Meadows (1), off Verlander. RBIs_Springer 3 (3), Altuve (1), Brantley (1), Meadows (1). CS_Brantley (1), Gurriel (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Springer 2, Gurriel, A.Diaz); Tampa Bay 2 (Zunino 2). RISP_Houston 1 for 10; Tampa Bay 0 for 6.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander, W, 1-0 7 3 1 1 1 9 102 1.29 Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 0.00 Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Snell, L, 0-1 6 6 5 5 2 3 91 7.50 Beeks 3 4 0 0 0 5 54 0.00

HBP_Verlander 2 (Wendle,Wendle).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:38. A_25,025 (42,735).

