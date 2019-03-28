Listen Live Sports

Astros 5, Rays 1

March 28, 2019 6:57 pm
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer rf 5 1 1 3 0 2 .200
Altuve 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .500
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Brantley lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .500
Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .500
White dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Chirinos c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .333
A.Diaz ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Marisnick cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .333
Totals 35 5 10 5 2 8
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Meadows rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250
Pham lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .500
Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Lowe dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Y.Diaz 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .333
Wendle 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Totals 31 1 4 1 1 12
Houston 003 110 000—5 10 1
Tampa Bay 100 000 000—1 4 0

E_A.Diaz (1). LOB_Houston 5, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Altuve (1), Gurriel (1), Chirinos (1), Y.Diaz (1). HR_Springer (1), off Snell; Brantley (1), off Snell; Altuve (1), off Snell; Meadows (1), off Verlander. RBIs_Springer 3 (3), Altuve (1), Brantley (1), Meadows (1). CS_Brantley (1), Gurriel (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Springer 2, Gurriel, A.Diaz); Tampa Bay 2 (Zunino 2). RISP_Houston 1 for 10; Tampa Bay 0 for 6.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander, W, 1-0 7 3 1 1 1 9 102 1.29
Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 0.00
Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Snell, L, 0-1 6 6 5 5 2 3 91 7.50
Beeks 3 4 0 0 0 5 54 0.00

HBP_Verlander 2 (Wendle,Wendle).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:38. A_25,025 (42,735).

