Astros 5, Rays 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.200
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|White dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Chirinos c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|A.Diaz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Marisnick cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|2
|8
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Meadows rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Lowe dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Y.Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Wendle 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|1
|12
|Houston
|003
|110
|000—5
|10
|1
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
E_A.Diaz (1). LOB_Houston 5, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Altuve (1), Gurriel (1), Chirinos (1), Y.Diaz (1). HR_Springer (1), off Snell; Brantley (1), off Snell; Altuve (1), off Snell; Meadows (1), off Verlander. RBIs_Springer 3 (3), Altuve (1), Brantley (1), Meadows (1). CS_Brantley (1), Gurriel (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Springer 2, Gurriel, A.Diaz); Tampa Bay 2 (Zunino 2). RISP_Houston 1 for 10; Tampa Bay 0 for 6.
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 1-0
|7
|3
|1
|1
|1
|9
|102
|1.29
|Pressly
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Osuna
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, L, 0-1
|6
|6
|5
|5
|2
|3
|91
|7.50
|Beeks
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|54
|0.00
HBP_Verlander 2 (Wendle,Wendle).
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:38. A_25,025 (42,735).
