Astros 5, Rays 1

|Houston
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger rf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Meadows rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brntley lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Lowe dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Y.Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|White dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wendle 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Chrns c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Diaz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|Houston
|003
|110
|000—5
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|000—1
E_A.Diaz (1). LOB_Houston 5, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Altuve (1), Gurriel (1), R.Chirinos (1), Y.Diaz (1). HR_Springer (1), Altuve (1), Brantley (1), Meadows (1). CS_Brantley (1), Gurriel (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Verlander W,1-0
|7
|3
|1
|1
|1
|9
|Pressly
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Osuna
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|Snell L,0-1
|6
|6
|5
|5
|2
|3
|Beeks
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
HBP_by Verlander (Wendle), by Verlander (Wendle).
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:38. A_25,025 (42,735).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.