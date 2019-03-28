Listen Live Sports

Astros 5, Rays 1

March 28, 2019 6:56 pm
 
Houston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger rf 5 1 1 3 Meadows rf 4 1 1 1
Altuve 2b 4 1 2 1 Pham lf 4 0 2 0
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0
Brntley lf 4 1 2 1 Lowe dh 4 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 0 Y.Diaz 3b 3 0 1 0
White dh 4 0 1 0 Wendle 2b 2 0 0 0
R.Chrns c 3 1 1 0 Adames ss 4 0 0 0
A.Diaz ss 4 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 3 0 0 0
Mrsnick cf 3 1 1 0 Zunino c 3 0 0 0
Totals 35 5 10 5 Totals 31 1 4 1
Houston 003 110 000—5
Tampa Bay 100 000 000—1

E_A.Diaz (1). LOB_Houston 5, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Altuve (1), Gurriel (1), R.Chirinos (1), Y.Diaz (1). HR_Springer (1), Altuve (1), Brantley (1), Meadows (1). CS_Brantley (1), Gurriel (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Verlander W,1-0 7 3 1 1 1 9
Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 2
Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 1
Tampa Bay
Snell L,0-1 6 6 5 5 2 3
Beeks 3 4 0 0 0 5

HBP_by Verlander (Wendle), by Verlander (Wendle).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:38. A_25,025 (42,735).

