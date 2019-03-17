Listen Live Sports

Astros 7, Braves 3

March 17, 2019 4:06 pm
 
Houston Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
D.Fsher lf 3 1 1 0 Incarte cf 2 0 1 0
J.Altve 2b 2 0 1 0 C.Pache pr 1 1 0 0
J.Rojas pr 1 2 0 0 Dnldson 3b 2 0 0 0
Bregman ss 3 0 2 0 Lnghrne pr 1 1 0 0
De Goti pr 2 1 1 2 Freeman 1b 3 1 1 3
Reddick rf 2 1 0 0 Wilkins 1b 1 0 1 0
R.Dwson pr 2 1 1 1 Flowers c 2 0 1 0
T.White dh 4 0 1 1 Jackson c 1 0 0 0
Chrinos c 3 0 1 1 Mrkakis rf 2 0 0 0
Rbinson c 1 0 0 0 I.Wlson pr 1 0 0 0
Tanielu 3b 3 0 1 2 Camargo 2b 3 0 1 0
Ab.Toro 3b 1 0 0 0 R.Lopez ph 1 0 0 0
T.Jones 1b 4 0 0 0 A.Dvall lf 3 0 0 0
Mrsnick cf 3 0 1 0 T.Hrris lf 1 0 0 0
M.Straw pr 1 1 1 0 Swanson ss 3 0 2 0
R.Ddder pr 1 0 0 0
Teheran sp 2 0 0 0
Delgado 2b 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 7 11 7 Totals 31 3 7 3
Houston 000 103 003—7
Atlanta 000 003 000—3

DP_Houston 1, Atlanta 3. LOB_Houston 6, Atlanta 5. 2B_Bregman (2), Chirinos (3), Straw (3), Camargo (4). HR_Freeman (3). SB_Fisher (4), Altuve (2), Straw (3), Inciarte (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Valdez W, 2-0 4 2 0 0 0 4
Perez H, 1 1 1-3 3 3 3 1 2
Emanuel H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Guduan H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0
McCurry H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 2
Garza S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 0 2
Atlanta
Teheran L, 0-2 5 4 1 1 0 6
Freeman 1 3 3 3 2 1
De Paula 1 1 0 0 1 1
Venters 1 0 0 0 0 0
Graham 2-3 2 3 3 2 1
Mader S, 3-3 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Valdez (Inciarte).

WP_McCurry.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_2:54. A_6,351

