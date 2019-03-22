Listen Live Sports

Astros 7, Mets 3

March 22, 2019 11:27 pm
 
New York Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
B.Nimmo lf 4 0 1 0 Sprnger dh 3 0 1 1
Lagares cf 5 0 1 0 C.Julks ph 2 0 1 2
Cnforto rf 4 0 0 1 J.Altve 2b 3 0 0 0
D.Smith 1b 4 0 2 0 Myfield ph 2 0 0 0
W.Ramos c 3 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 1 1 1
Msoraco c 1 0 0 0 Tanielu 3b 1 0 0 0
J.Davis 3b 3 1 1 0 Brntley rf 2 0 0 0
Gllorme ss 4 1 2 0 AJ.Reed 1b 1 0 1 0
Hchvrra 2b 3 0 1 1 C.Crrea ss 2 0 1 0
Pizzano dh 3 1 1 0 Alvarez lf 2 0 1 0
Gurriel 1b 2 1 1 1
S.Wrenn pr 0 1 0 0
Chrinos c 3 1 1 1
Ritchie ph 1 0 0 0
Al.Diaz lf 3 0 1 0
Je.Pena pr 0 1 0 0
M.Straw cf 4 2 3 1
Totals 34 3 9 2 Totals 34 7 12 7
New York 020 010 000—3
Houston 010 015 00x—7

E_Bregman (2). DP_New York 1, Houston 1. LOB_New York 8, Houston 7. 2B_Guillorme (1), Hechavarria (3), Springer (1), Chirinos (5). 3B_Nimmo (2). HR_Bregman (3), Gurriel (1). SB_Wrenn (1), Pena (1), Straw (5). CS_Conforto (1), Springer (2). SF_Hechavarria (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Vargas L, 0-1 5 2-3 6 4 4 2 3
Diaz 1-3 4 3 3 0 0
Familia 1 2 0 0 0 0
Wilson 1 0 0 0 1 2
Houston
Peacock 4 1-3 6 3 3 1 4
Guduan 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Valdez W, 4-0 2 2 0 0 0 2
Emanuel 1 0 0 0 0 1
Garza 1 1 0 0 2 1

HBP_by_Familia (Wrenn).

WP_Peacock.

PB_Mesoraco.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, David Arrieta Quintero; Second, Javerro January; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:50. A_5,436

