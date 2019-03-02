Listen Live Sports

Astros 8, Mets 7

March 2, 2019 4:26 pm
 
< a min read
Houston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger dh 1 1 0 0 J.McNil lf 3 0 0 0
Ritchie ph 1 0 0 0 G.Blnco lf 2 0 0 0
J.Altve 2b 1 0 0 0 Cnforto rf 3 2 2 2
J.Rojas pr 2 1 0 0 Liriano rf 1 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 0 0 0 0 Ro.Cano 2b 3 1 0 0
Ab.Toro pr 2 1 0 0 Alcntra 2b 1 0 0 0
Brntley lf 3 0 1 1 W.Ramos c 3 1 3 4
Alvarez pr 1 1 1 0 Sanchez c 1 0 0 0
Chrinos c 3 0 1 1 D.Smith dh 4 0 0 0
T.Jones pr 2 0 0 0 P.Alnso 1b 2 0 0 0
AJ.Reed 1b 3 1 1 1 Pizzano 1b 1 1 0 0
G.Stbbs c 2 0 1 0 J.Davis 3b 3 1 1 0
Al.Diaz ss 3 0 0 0 Herrera 3b 0 0 0 0
Myfield ss 2 1 1 0 Espnosa ss 2 1 0 0
D.Fsher rf 3 1 1 1 Gimenez ss 0 0 0 0
K.Tcker rf 2 1 1 1 Lagares cf 3 0 0 0
Mrsnick cf 2 0 0 0 R.Davis cf 1 0 0 1
R.Dwson pr 1 0 1 1
Totals 34 8 9 6 Totals 33 7 6 7
Houston 100 220 300—8
New York 100 050 001—7

E_Rojas (3), Liriano (1), Espinosa (1). LOB_Houston 9, New York 3. 2B_Alvarez (1). HR_Reed (1), Fisher (1), Conforto (1), Ramos (1). SB_Springer 2 (3), Altuve (1). CS_Stubbs (1), Dawson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Verlander 3 2 1 1 0 4
Guduan H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Whitley W, 1-0 BS, 0-1 3 3 5 1 1 2
Bielak S, 1-1 2 0 1 1 3 3
New York
Syndergaard 2 2-3 0 1 0 5 4
Flexen 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Wilson 1 2 2 2 0 1
Familia 1 2 2 2 1 2
Diaz H, 1 1 0 0 0 2 1
Gagnon L, 0-2 1 3 3 2 0 0
Santiago BS, 0-1 2 2 0 0 0 3

HBP_by_Familia (Bregman), Gagnon (Alvarez).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Jerry Meals; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, David Rackley.

T_3:11. A_6,317

