Astros 9, Cardinals 3

|Houston
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Fwler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Fsher ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Arzrena lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Al.Diaz lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Mlina c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Straw pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Knizner c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Rdrguez c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarez ph
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Mrtinez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Crrea ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|A.Grcia rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Myfield pr
|1
|2
|1
|2
|M.Ozuna dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|N.Grman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Tcker pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|R.Rvelo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.White 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rbinson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ab.Toro 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|H.Bader cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|AJ.Reed 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Thmas cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Se.Beer pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|T.Edman 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|M.Stssi c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|R.Urias ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ritchie pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Tanielu 2b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|
|
|
|Je.Pena ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|35
|9
|7
|8
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|Houston
|000
|007
|002—9
|St. Louis
|030
|000
|000—3
E_Edman (3), Urias (2). DP_Houston 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Houston 6, St. Louis 1. HR_Mayfield (1), Tanielu (3), Edman (1). SB_Tucker (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|McHugh
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|McCurry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bielak S, 2-2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guduan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sneed S, 2-2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|St. Louis
|Wainwright
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Reyes H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Jones H, 3
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Cabrera
|BS, 0-1
|2-3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Shreve
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Leone
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Webb
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_2:51 (:13 delay). A_7,183
