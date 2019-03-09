Listen Live Sports

Astros 9, Cardinals 3

March 9, 2019 4:21 pm
 
Houston St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger cf 3 0 0 0 D.Fwler rf 3 0 0 0
D.Fsher ph 2 0 0 0 Arzrena lf 1 0 0 0
Al.Diaz lf 2 0 0 0 Y.Mlina c 2 0 0 0
M.Straw pr 2 1 0 0 Knizner c 1 0 0 0
Bregman dh 1 0 1 0 Rdrguez c 1 0 1 0
Alvarez ph 3 2 1 0 Mrtinez lf 3 0 0 0
C.Crrea ss 3 0 1 1 A.Grcia rf 1 0 0 0
Myfield pr 1 2 1 2 M.Ozuna dh 3 1 1 0
Reddick rf 3 0 2 1 N.Grman ph 1 0 0 0
K.Tcker pr 2 1 0 0 R.Rvelo 1b 3 0 0 0
T.White 3b 3 0 0 0 Rbinson 3b 3 0 0 0
Ab.Toro 3b 2 0 0 0 H.Bader cf 2 1 1 1
AJ.Reed 1b 1 0 0 0 L.Thmas cf 1 0 0 0
Se.Beer pr 1 1 0 0 T.Edman 2b 3 1 2 2
M.Stssi c 2 0 0 1 R.Urias ss 3 0 0 0
Ritchie pr 0 1 0 0
Tanielu 2b 3 1 1 3
Je.Pena ss 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 9 7 8 Totals 31 3 5 3
Houston 000 007 002—9
St. Louis 030 000 000—3

E_Edman (3), Urias (2). DP_Houston 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Houston 6, St. Louis 1. HR_Mayfield (1), Tanielu (3), Edman (1). SB_Tucker (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
McHugh 2 3 3 3 0 2
McCurry 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bielak S, 2-2 3 1 0 0 0 0
Guduan 1 0 0 0 0 2
Sneed S, 2-2 2 1 0 0 0 2
St. Louis
Wainwright 4 2 0 0 1 2
Reyes H, 1 1 0 0 0 2 0
Jones H, 3 1-3 3 4 4 1 0
Cabrera BS, 0-1 2-3 1 3 2 1 1
Shreve 1 0 0 0 1 0
Leone 1 0 0 0 1 1
Webb 1 1 2 1 0 2

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_2:51 (:13 delay). A_7,183

