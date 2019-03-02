Listen Live Sports

Athletics 1, Indians 0

March 2, 2019 5:21 pm
 
Cleveland Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
G.Allen cf 3 0 0 0 Grssman lf 3 0 1 0
Thmpson cf 1 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 3 1 1 0
J.Lplow lf 3 0 0 0 J.Prfar 2b 3 0 0 0
Mi.Papi lf 1 0 1 0 M.Olson 1b 2 0 0 0
T.Nquin dh 3 0 0 0 Barreto cf 1 0 0 0
Navarro ph 1 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 2 0 0 0
Plwecki c 3 0 1 0 Phegley c 1 0 0 0
Fdrwicz c 1 0 0 0 M.Smien ss 2 0 0 0
M.Joyce rf 2 0 0 0 J.Mateo ss 1 0 0 0
Mrabell rf 1 0 0 0 Hrrmann c 2 0 0 0
Flherty 2b 3 0 0 0 Barrera lf 1 0 0 0
M.Mroff 3b 3 0 1 0 Lureano dh 2 0 0 0
W.Grcia 1b 3 0 1 0 Hundley ph 1 0 0 0
Stamets ss 3 0 0 0 D.Fwler cf 2 0 1 0
Totals 31 0 4 0 Totals 26 1 3 0
Cleveland 000 000 000—0
Oakland 000 100 00x—1

DP_Cleveland 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Cleveland 5, Oakland 1. 2B_Papi (1), Chapman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bauer L, 0-1 4 2 1 1 0 2
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Olson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Wilson BS, 0-2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Blackburn 3 2 0 0 0 1
Rodney W, 1-1 BS, 0-1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Soria H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Treinen H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Montas S, 1-1 3 2 0 0 0 2

WP_Bauer.

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:13. A_6,682

