Athletics 12, Cubs 11

March 13, 2019 7:41 pm
 
Chicago Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ia.Happ cf 4 1 2 1 M.Smien ss 3 0 0 0
Bernard cf 2 0 0 0 Pnnngtn 2b 2 0 1 1
Da.Bote 3b 3 1 1 2 Chapman 3b 3 2 2 0
P.Evans 3b 1 1 0 0 Barreto cf 1 1 0 0
A.Rizzo 1b 3 1 1 1 M.Olson 1b 1 1 1 1
J.Addci 1b 2 0 0 0 Dchmann rf 1 0 0 0
Cntrras c 4 1 1 0 Merrell pr 0 1 0 0
T.Davis c 1 0 1 1 K.Davis dh 3 1 1 2
C.Admes 2b 3 2 1 2 S.Mrphy ph 2 0 1 2
Gmbrone 2b 1 0 0 0 J.Prfar 2b 3 0 0 0
Russell ss 4 0 1 0 Phegley c 1 0 0 0
Z.Short ss 1 0 0 0 Lureano cf 1 1 1 0
Zagunis rf 4 2 2 0 A.Rivas 1b 1 0 0 0
Brnstin rf 1 0 0 0 M.Canha rf 3 1 1 1
R.Court dh 4 1 2 1 Cmpbell 3b 1 1 1 0
Hoerner ph 1 0 1 0 Grssman lf 3 0 1 2
J.Field lf 4 1 3 3 Ramirez lf 1 0 0 0
C.Burks lf 1 0 0 0 Hundley c 2 1 1 1
C.Pnder ss 2 2 1 2
Totals 44 11 16 11 Totals 34 12 12 12
Chicago 031 330 010—11
Oakland 106 001 022—12

E_Giambrone (2), Olson (1), Pinder (1). LOB_Chicago 8, Oakland 4. 2B_Happ (2), Davis (2), Hoerner (2), Chapman (2), Davis (1), Murphy (1). 3B_Chapman (1). HR_Bote (1), Rizzo (2), Adames (3), Field (2), Hundley (2), Pinder (1). SB_Adames (1), Zagunis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Lester 2 2-3 7 7 7 2 3
Carasiti 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2
Cishek H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 1
Brach H, 3 1 1 1 0 0 0
Kontos H, 2 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Zagurski L, 2-1 BS, 0-3 2-3 1 3 3 2 1
Markey BS, 0-1 0 1 0 0 0 0
Oakland
Fiers 3 1-3 8 5 5 1 2
Blevins BS, 0-1 2-3 2 2 2 0 0
Trivino 1 4 3 2 0 3
Montas S, 3-3 4 2 1 0 1 5

WP_Brach.

Balk_Fiers.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:30. A_10,013

