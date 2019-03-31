Athletics 2, Angels 1

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.313
|Trout dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Bour 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Cozart 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|La Stella 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Goodwin lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Bourjos cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Pujols ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Fletcher lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|1
|8
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.409
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.364
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Davis dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Canha 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Pinder lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.120
|Laureano cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Hundley c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|a-Morales ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Phegley c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|3
|6
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|000—1
|3
|2
|Oakland
|000
|110
|00x—2
|7
|0
a-popped out for Hundley in the 7th. b-grounded out for Bourjos in the 8th.
E_Simmons (1), Cozart (1). LOB_Los Angeles 3, Oakland 8. 2B_Calhoun (2), Bour (1), Semien (1). HR_Calhoun (1), off Montas; Davis (4), off Skaggs. RBIs_Calhoun (2), Chapman (4), Davis (8). SB_Trout (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Simmons 2, La Stella); Oakland 4 (Piscotty 2, Profar 2). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 6; Oakland 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Bour. GIDP_Bour, Hundley.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, La Stella, Bour); Oakland 1 (Profar, Semien, Canha).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skaggs, L, 0-1
|4
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|86
|3.86
|Buttrey
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|0.00
|Robles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|0.00
|Garcia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|19
|0.00
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas, W, 1-0
|6
|3
|1
|1
|0
|6
|77
|1.50
|Trivino, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Soria, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|15.00
|Treinen, S, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|0.00
Montas pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Buttrey 1-1, Trivino 1-0. HBP_Montas (Trout).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_2:40. A_23,265 (46,765).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.