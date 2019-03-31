Athletics 2, Angels 1

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Calhoun rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .313 Trout dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .333 Bour 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .071 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Cozart 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .071 La Stella 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .100 Smith c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Goodwin lf-cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Bourjos cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Pujols ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Fletcher lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Totals 29 1 3 1 1 8

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .409 Chapman 3b 3 0 2 1 1 0 .364 Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .208 Davis dh 3 1 1 1 1 1 .250 Canha 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .167 Pinder lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .176 Profar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .120 Laureano cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .150 Hundley c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .222 a-Morales ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Phegley c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100 Totals 31 2 7 2 3 6

Los Angeles 000 001 000—1 3 2 Oakland 000 110 00x—2 7 0

a-popped out for Hundley in the 7th. b-grounded out for Bourjos in the 8th.

E_Simmons (1), Cozart (1). LOB_Los Angeles 3, Oakland 8. 2B_Calhoun (2), Bour (1), Semien (1). HR_Calhoun (1), off Montas; Davis (4), off Skaggs. RBIs_Calhoun (2), Chapman (4), Davis (8). SB_Trout (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Simmons 2, La Stella); Oakland 4 (Piscotty 2, Profar 2). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 6; Oakland 1 for 4.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Bour. GIDP_Bour, Hundley.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, La Stella, Bour); Oakland 1 (Profar, Semien, Canha).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Skaggs, L, 0-1 4 2-3 5 2 2 1 2 86 3.86 Buttrey 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 19 0.00 Robles 1 0 0 0 0 1 22 0.00 Garcia 1 1 0 0 2 1 19 0.00 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montas, W, 1-0 6 3 1 1 0 6 77 1.50 Trivino, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Soria, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 15.00 Treinen, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 0.00

Montas pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Buttrey 1-1, Trivino 1-0. HBP_Montas (Trout).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:40. A_23,265 (46,765).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.