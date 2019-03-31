Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Athletics 2, Angels 1

March 31, 2019 7:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Calhoun rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .313
Trout dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .333
Bour 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .071
Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Cozart 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .071
La Stella 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .100
Smith c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Goodwin lf-cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Bourjos cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Pujols ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Fletcher lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Totals 29 1 3 1 1 8
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .409
Chapman 3b 3 0 2 1 1 0 .364
Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .208
Davis dh 3 1 1 1 1 1 .250
Canha 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .167
Pinder lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .176
Profar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .120
Laureano cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .150
Hundley c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .222
a-Morales ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Phegley c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100
Totals 31 2 7 2 3 6
Los Angeles 000 001 000—1 3 2
Oakland 000 110 00x—2 7 0

a-popped out for Hundley in the 7th. b-grounded out for Bourjos in the 8th.

E_Simmons (1), Cozart (1). LOB_Los Angeles 3, Oakland 8. 2B_Calhoun (2), Bour (1), Semien (1). HR_Calhoun (1), off Montas; Davis (4), off Skaggs. RBIs_Calhoun (2), Chapman (4), Davis (8). SB_Trout (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Simmons 2, La Stella); Oakland 4 (Piscotty 2, Profar 2). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 6; Oakland 1 for 4.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Bour. GIDP_Bour, Hundley.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, La Stella, Bour); Oakland 1 (Profar, Semien, Canha).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Skaggs, L, 0-1 4 2-3 5 2 2 1 2 86 3.86
Buttrey 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 19 0.00
Robles 1 0 0 0 0 1 22 0.00
Garcia 1 1 0 0 2 1 19 0.00
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montas, W, 1-0 6 3 1 1 0 6 77 1.50
Trivino, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Soria, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 15.00
Treinen, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 0.00

Montas pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Buttrey 1-1, Trivino 1-0. HBP_Montas (Trout).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:40. A_23,265 (46,765).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 ICIT Briefing: Harden Your Code. Enable...
4|10 Data Management Forum
4|10 7th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US soldiers train in Germany for expert medical badge

Today in History

1933: FDR creates Civilian Conservation Corps

Get our daily newsletter.