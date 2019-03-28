Listen Live Sports

Athletics 4, Angels 0

March 28, 2019 6:46 pm
 
Los Angeles Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
K.Clhun rf 3 0 1 0 Grssman lf 4 1 2 0
Trout cf 3 0 1 0 M.Chpmn 3b 3 0 1 0
Bour 1b 4 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 4 0 1 1
Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 4 1 1 1
Pujols dh 3 0 0 0 Profar 1b 4 1 1 0
Cozart 3b 4 0 0 0 Pinder 2b 2 0 0 1
L Stlla 2b 3 0 1 0 Semien ss 3 1 1 1
Lucroy c 2 0 0 0 Lureano cf 3 0 0 0
Bourjos lf 3 0 0 0 Phegley c 3 0 0 0
Totals 28 0 3 0 Totals 30 4 7 4
Los Angeles 000 000 000—0
Oakland 011 101 00x—4

E_Laureano (1). DP_Oakland 2. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Oakland 4. 2B_La Stella (1), Piscotty (1). 3B_Profar (1). HR_K.Davis (2), Semien (1). SB_Grossman (1). SF_Pinder (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Cahill L,0-1 6 6 4 4 1 3
Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bard 1 1 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Fiers W,1-1 6 1 0 0 3 2
Trivino 1 0 0 0 1 1
Soria 1 2 0 0 0 0
Treinen 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Fiers (Pujols). WP_Fiers.

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:18. A_22,691 (46,765).

