Athletics 4, Angels 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cozart 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .091 Trout cf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .400 Simmons ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .273 Pujols dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .200 1-Goodwin pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Bour 1b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .000 Lucroy c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Bourjos lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000 a-La Stella ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Fletcher 2b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .200 Totals 33 2 6 2 2 7

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Grossman lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .286 Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .316 Piscotty rf 4 0 2 2 0 2 .250 Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Morales 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .167 Profar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Semien ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .389 Canha cf 2 1 1 2 1 0 .333 Laureano cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .118 Phegley c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .100 Totals 31 4 7 4 2 6

Los Angeles 000 000 020—2 6 0 Oakland 002 200 00x—4 7 1

a-grounded out for Bourjos in the 9th.

1-ran for Pujols in the 8th.

E_Profar (1). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Cozart (1), Trout (2). HR_Canha (1), off Pena. RBIs_Trout (3), Simmons (3), Piscotty 2 (4), Canha 2 (2). SF_Trout.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Pujols 2, Lucroy, Fletcher); Oakland 2 (Davis, Phegley). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 11; Oakland 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Trout, Simmons.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pena, L, 0-1 3 2-3 4 4 4 1 3 61 9.82 Ramirez 2 2 0 0 1 3 38 0.00 J.Anderson 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 15 0.00 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA B.Anderson, W, 1-0 6 3 0 0 2 4 96 0.00 Wendelken 1 1-3 2 2 1 0 1 24 2.70 Treinen, S, 1-1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 26 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_J.Anderson 2-0, Treinen 1-0. HBP_Pena (Chapman). PB_Phegley (1).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:42. A_16,051 (46,765).

