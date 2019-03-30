Athletics 4, Angels 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cozart 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.091
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|1-Goodwin pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Bour 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Bourjos lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|a-La Stella ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|2
|7
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Morales 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.389
|Canha cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.333
|Laureano cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|Phegley c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|2
|6
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|020—2
|6
|0
|Oakland
|002
|200
|00x—4
|7
|1
a-grounded out for Bourjos in the 9th.
1-ran for Pujols in the 8th.
E_Profar (1). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Cozart (1), Trout (2). HR_Canha (1), off Pena. RBIs_Trout (3), Simmons (3), Piscotty 2 (4), Canha 2 (2). SF_Trout.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Pujols 2, Lucroy, Fletcher); Oakland 2 (Davis, Phegley). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 11; Oakland 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Trout, Simmons.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pena, L, 0-1
|3
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|3
|61
|9.82
|Ramirez
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|38
|0.00
|J.Anderson
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|B.Anderson, W, 1-0
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|96
|0.00
|Wendelken
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|24
|2.70
|Treinen, S, 1-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_J.Anderson 2-0, Treinen 1-0. HBP_Pena (Chapman). PB_Phegley (1).
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_2:42. A_16,051 (46,765).
