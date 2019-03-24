Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Athletics 5, Giants 0

March 24, 2019 7:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
San Francisco Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
S.Dggar cf 2 0 0 0 Grssman lf 4 0 0 0
Mi.Reed cf 1 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 2 1 0 0
Solarte 2b 3 0 0 0 C.Pnder 3b 1 0 0 0
Lngoria 3b 4 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 3 1 1 2
Br.Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 Barreto rf 1 0 0 0
Wllmson rf 3 0 1 0 K.Davis dh 2 0 0 0
M.Grber rf 1 0 0 0 J.Prfar 2b 3 1 1 1
Crwford ss 3 0 1 0 M.Canha 1b 3 0 0 0
A.Grcia c 3 0 0 0 M.Smien ss 3 0 1 0
Con.Joe lf 3 0 0 0 Merrell 2b 0 1 0 0
Sndoval dh 3 0 1 0 Lureano cf 3 1 1 2
Hundley c 3 0 0 0
Totals 30 0 3 0 Totals 28 5 4 5
San Francisco 000 000 000—0
Oakland 200 100 20x—5

HR_Piscotty (1), Profar (1), Laureano (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Rodriguez L, 0-4 4 2 3 3 2 2
Gott 2 0 0 0 0 2
Bergen 1 2 2 2 0 2
Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Anderson W, 1-0 6 3 0 0 1 3
Montas S, 1-1 3 0 0 0 2 3

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:05. A_23,967

Advertisement

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|3 Military IoT & Sensors Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers help improve training camp in Hawaii

Today in History

1841: President Harrison dies after one month in office

Get our daily newsletter.