Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Athletics 5, Giants 1

March 7, 2019 11:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Oakland San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grssman lf 4 0 1 0 J.Panik 2b 3 0 3 1
D.Fwler lf 1 0 0 0 B.Vlera pr 1 0 0 0
Chapman 3b 3 1 2 1 B.Posey c 2 0 0 0
Pscotty rf 4 0 0 0 A.Grcia c 2 0 0 0
M.Olson 1b 4 1 1 0 Br.Belt 1b 3 0 2 0
M.Smien ss 4 2 2 1 Z.Green pr 1 0 0 0
J.Prfar 2b 3 1 1 1 Lngoria 3b 3 0 0 0
Lureano cf 4 0 2 1 Michael 3b 1 0 0 0
M.Canha dh 4 0 0 0 Crwford ss 2 0 1 0
Hundley c 3 0 1 1 Avelino ss 2 0 0 0
S.Mrphy c 1 0 0 0 Solarte lf 2 0 0 0
A.Grcia lf 2 0 0 0
G.Parra rf 2 0 0 0
A.Slter rf 1 0 0 0
Sndoval dh 3 0 0 0
C.Mybin cf 2 1 1 0
Frguson cf 1 0 1 0
Totals 35 5 10 5 Totals 33 1 8 1
Oakland 010 220 000—5
San Francisco 001 000 000—1

E_Hundley (1). DP_Oakland 1, San Francisco 2. LOB_Oakland 5, San Francisco 6. 2B_Olson (1), Semien (1), Laureano 2 (2). 3B_Hundley (1). HR_Chapman (1), Semien (1). SB_Profar (2), Maybin (1). CS_Pennington (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Montas S, 2-2 4 5 1 1 0 4
Trivino H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Brooks 3 3 0 0 1 4
Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 2
San Francisco
Bumgarner L, 0-2 3 5 2 2 1 2
Navas S, 2-2 1 2 1 1 0 0
Melancon BS, 0-2 1 2 2 2 0 1
Dyson 1 1 0 0 0 2
Beede BS, 0-2 3 0 0 0 1 3

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Chris Segal; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:47. A_9,011

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.