Athletics 5, Giants 4

March 26, 2019 2:35 am
 
Oakland San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grssman lf 3 0 0 0 S.Dggar cf 3 1 1 1
M.Canha ph 2 0 1 2 M.Grber rf 1 0 0 0
Chapman 3b 1 1 0 0 J.Panik 2b 3 0 1 0
Pnnngtn 3b 3 0 0 0 Avelino ph 1 0 0 1
Pscotty rf 2 0 1 0 B.Posey c 2 0 0 0
Au.Beck rf 2 0 0 0 E.Kratz c 2 0 1 2
K.Davis dh 2 0 0 0 Br.Belt 1b 2 0 0 0
Hundley ph 1 0 1 0 H.Ramos lf 2 0 0 0
J.Prfar 1b 3 0 1 1 Lngoria 3b 3 0 0 0
C.Pnder 2b 4 1 2 0 D.Slano 3b 1 0 0 0
M.Smien ss 3 0 1 1 Crwford ss 3 0 1 0
Barreto pr 1 1 0 0 A.Hnson ss 1 0 0 0
Lureano cf 2 0 1 1 Mi.Reed rf 3 1 0 0
Cmpbell pr 1 1 0 0 G.Parra dh 1 0 0 0
Phegley c 1 0 0 0 T.Mrphy ph 2 1 1 0
B.Tylor c 2 1 0 0 Con.Joe lf 3 1 1 0
Totals 33 5 8 5 Totals 33 4 6 4
Oakland 100 000 400—5
San Francisco 000 000 400—4

E_Profar (1), Blach 2 (2). DP_Oakland 0, San Francisco 1. 2B_Canha (1), Pinder (1), Semien (1). SB_Crawford (1), Joe (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Hendriks W, 0-0 1 1 0 0 1 1
Soria H, 1 1 0 0 0 1
Rodney H, 1 0 0 0 1 0
Trivino H, 1 0 0 0 0 3
Treinen H, 1 0 0 0 1 0
Petit H, 1 0 0 0 1 0
Buchter 0 2 4 4 3 0
Wendelken H, 2 2 0 0 0 1
Dull S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0
San Francisco
Anderson L, 0-1 3 2 1 1 1 3
Watson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Smith 1 0 0 0 1 1
Moronta 1 0 0 0 1 2
Blach 2-3 5 4 4 1 0
Navas 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Watson (Profar).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:12 (1:24 delay). A_25,102

