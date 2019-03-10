Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Athletics 5, Giants 4

March 10, 2019 6:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
San Francisco Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Mybin cf 3 1 1 0 M.Smien ss 4 1 2 1
Androli cf 1 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0
Solarte 2b 3 0 1 0 Dchmann rf 1 0 1 0
Hnojosa 2b 2 0 1 0 M.Olson 1b 2 0 0 1
Sndoval 3b 3 0 1 0 Ed.Diaz 3b 1 0 0 0
R.Jones 3b 1 1 0 0 K.Davis dh 3 0 0 0
A.Grcia c 4 1 2 2 J.Hnnah ph 1 0 0 0
Wllmson lf 4 1 1 0 Pscotty rf 2 1 0 0
A.Grcia dh 4 0 2 0 A.Rivas 1b 1 0 0 0
G.Parra rf 3 0 0 0 J.Prfar 2b 3 0 0 0
D.Davis rf 1 0 1 2 Eierman ss 1 1 1 0
A.Slter 1b 4 0 1 0 C.Pnder lf 4 1 2 1
A.Hnson ss 2 0 0 0 M.Canha cf 4 1 2 1
B.Vlera ss 1 0 0 0 Hundley c 3 0 1 1
Totals 36 4 11 4 Totals 32 5 9 5
San Francisco 100 001 020—4
Oakland 020 020 001—5

DP_San Francisco 1, Oakland 0. LOB_San Francisco 8, Oakland 6. 2B_Williamson (2), Davis (1), Semien (2), Deichmann (1), Pinder 2 (2), Canha (1). 3B_Garcia (1). HR_Garcia (2). SB_Hanson (2), Semien (1). SF_Olson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Suarez 4 3 2 2 1 3
Black 1 2 2 2 0 1
Bergen 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Anderson S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Okert 1 1 0 0 0 2
Law L, 1-1 0 3 1 1 0 0
Oakland
Luzardo 4 4 1 1 1 5
Soria 1 0 0 0 1 0
Treinen H, 2 1 2 1 1 0 0
Rodney H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Petit BS, 0-1 1 3 2 2 1 1
Schlitter W, 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Black (Chapman).

WP_Suarez.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:42. A_8,625

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|20 Washington Technology Power Breakfast:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers, sailors together offload cargo along southern border

Today in History

2003: Iraq War begins

Get our daily newsletter.