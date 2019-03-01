Listen Live Sports

Athletics 6, Rockies 3

March 1, 2019 10:21 pm
 
Colorado Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Blckmon rf 3 0 1 0 Grssman lf 3 0 0 0
Yo.Daza cf 2 0 0 0 Pnnngtn 3b 1 0 0 0
Arenado 3b 3 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 2 1 0 0
McMahon 2b 2 1 1 1 Sk.Bolt lf 1 0 0 0
T.Story ss 2 0 1 0 Pscotty rf 2 1 1 0
Rodgers 3b 2 0 1 0 Barreto cf 2 1 2 0
Rynolds 1b 2 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 3 1 1 2
T.Nevin 1b 1 0 1 0 Cmpbell 1b 1 0 0 0
Sunders dh 2 0 1 0 J.Prfar 2b 3 2 2 2
T.Mrphy ph 0 0 0 0 C.Jseph 2b 1 0 0 0
Innetta c 3 0 0 0 M.Smien ss 2 0 0 0
Ncholas c 1 0 0 0 J.Mateo ss 1 0 0 0
Tuchman cf 2 0 0 0 C.Pnder dh 3 0 1 2
Hlliard rf 1 0 0 0 S.Neuse ph 1 0 0 0
R.Tapia lf 3 1 2 0 Lureano cf 2 0 0 0
D.Weeks lf 1 0 0 0 S.Mrphy c 1 0 0 0
Hampson 2b 3 1 2 2 Hundley c 2 0 0 0
P.Money ss 1 0 0 0 Barrera rf 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 3 10 3 Totals 32 6 7 6
Colorado 000 020 100—3
Oakland 000 402 00x—6

E_Rodgers (1). DP_Colorado 2, Oakland 0. LOB_Colorado 9, Oakland 4. 2B_Saunders (1), Piscotty (2), Barreto (1), Pinder (1). HR_McMahon (1), Hampson (2), Profar (1). CS_Tapia (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Gray 3 0 0 0 0 3
Anderson L, 0-1 2 4 4 4 1 2
Rusin 1 2 2 2 0 1
Dunn 1 0 0 0 0 1
Musgrave 1 1 0 0 1 1
Oakland
Brooks W, 1-1 4 3 0 0 2 3
Petit 1 2 2 2 0 1
Blevins H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 1
Wendelken 1 4 1 1 1 0
Alexander H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Wang S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Brooks (Story).

WP_Blevins.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:42. A_5,411

