Athletics 7, White Sox 6

March 10, 2019 7:41 pm
 
Oakland Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grssman lf 4 0 1 1 Jon.Jay cf 2 0 0 0
D.Fwler rf 5 0 3 1 A.Engel cf 1 1 0 0
Barreto 2b 2 1 1 0 Moncada 3b 2 2 1 1
Au.Beck cf 2 0 0 0 Mendick 3b 0 1 0 0
Lureano cf 3 1 1 2 J.Abreu 1b 4 0 3 4
Merrell 2b 2 1 1 0 Y.Alnso dh 2 1 0 0
Phegley c 5 1 2 2 M.Adlfo ph 1 0 0 0
S.Mrphy dh 5 0 0 0 Cstillo c 2 0 0 0
S.Neuse 3b 4 1 1 1 S.Zvala c 2 0 0 0
Cmpbell 1b 2 1 1 0 D.Palka rf 3 0 1 1
Pnnngtn ss 3 1 1 0 Cordell rf 1 0 0 0
Andrson ss 2 1 0 0
Le.Sosa ss 1 0 0 0
Sanchez 2b 2 0 0 0
Curbelo 2b 2 0 0 0
B.Guyer lf 3 0 0 0
P.Tcker lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 37 7 12 7 Totals 31 6 5 6
Oakland 210 003 100—7
Chicago 000 210 300—6

DP_Oakland 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Oakland 8, Chicago 4. 2B_Fowler (1), Phegley (2), Abreu 2 (3). HR_Laureano (1), Phegley (2), Neuse (1), Moncada (1). SB_Grossman (1), Fowler (1). CS_Campbell (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Mengden 4 3 2 2 2 1
Hendriks W, 0-0 BS, 0-0 1 1 1 1 0 0
Trivino H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Wendelken 2-3 0 3 3 3 0
Wang H, 1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 4
Romero 1 0 0 0 0 2
Chicago
Giolito 4 2-3 5 3 3 3 3
Bummer 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Colome L, 0-1 2-3 5 3 3 0 1
Jones BS, 0-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Cease 1 2-3 2 1 1 2 2
Turner BS, 0-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Stephens 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Mengden (Jay).

WP_Cease.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:11. A_5,486

