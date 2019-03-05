Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic Hockey Glance

March 5, 2019 2:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
American Intl. 18 9 1 37 102 77 18 15 1
Bentley 15 9 4 34 94 75 16 13 5
Air Force 14 10 4 32 65 63 16 13 5
Sacred Heart 14 11 3 31 85 73 15 15 4
RIT 13 11 4 30 81 76 15 15 4
Niagara 11 12 5 27 94 96 12 17 5
Mercyhurst 11 13 4 26 88 94 13 18 5
Robert Morris 11 15 2 24 72 78 12 20 2
Holy Cross 10 14 4 24 81 89 10 19 5
Army 8 13 7 23 71 82 9 18 7
Canisius 8 16 4 20 77 107 11 18 5

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|13 The 2019 National Environmental Justice...
3|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.