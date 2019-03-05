Atlantic Hockey Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|American Intl.
|18
|9
|1
|37
|102
|77
|18
|15
|1
|Bentley
|15
|9
|4
|34
|94
|75
|16
|13
|5
|Air Force
|14
|10
|4
|32
|65
|63
|16
|13
|5
|Sacred Heart
|14
|11
|3
|31
|85
|73
|15
|15
|4
|RIT
|13
|11
|4
|30
|81
|76
|15
|15
|4
|Niagara
|11
|12
|5
|27
|94
|96
|12
|17
|5
|Mercyhurst
|11
|13
|4
|26
|88
|94
|13
|18
|5
|Robert Morris
|11
|15
|2
|24
|72
|78
|12
|20
|2
|Holy Cross
|10
|14
|4
|24
|81
|89
|10
|19
|5
|Army
|8
|13
|7
|23
|71
|82
|9
|18
|7
|Canisius
|8
|16
|4
|20
|77
|107
|11
|18
|5
