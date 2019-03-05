Atlantic Hockey Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T American Intl. 18 9 1 37 102 77 18 15 1 Bentley 15 9 4 34 94 75 16 13 5 Air Force 14 10 4 32 65 63 16 13 5 Sacred Heart 14 11 3 31 85 73 15 15 4 RIT 13 11 4 30 81 76 15 15 4 Niagara 11 12 5 27 94 96 12 17 5 Mercyhurst 11 13 4 26 88 94 13 18 5 Robert Morris 11 15 2 24 72 78 12 20 2 Holy Cross 10 14 4 24 81 89 10 19 5 Army 8 13 7 23 71 82 9 18 7 Canisius 8 16 4 20 77 107 11 18 5

