ATP Tour Brasil Open Results

Friday At Ginasio do Ibirapuera Sao Paulo Purse: $550,145 (ATP250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Quarterfinals

Christian Garin, Chile, def. Leonardo Mayer (4), Argentina, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Casper Ruud, Norway, def. Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, 6-1, 6-1.

Guido Pella (3), Argentina, def. Marco Trungelliti, Argentina, 6-0, 6-3.

Doubles Semifinals

Federico Delbonis and Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, def. Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, and Andres Molteni (3), Argentina, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

