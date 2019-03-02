ATP Tour Brasil Open Results

Saturday At Ginasio do Ibirapuera Sao Paulo Purse: $550,145 (ATP250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Christian Garin, Chile, def. Casper Ruud, Norway, 6-4, 6-4.

Guido Pella (3), Argentina, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 7-6 (10), 7-6 (1).

Doubles Championship

Federico Delbonis and Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, def. Luke Bambridge and Jonny O’Mara (4), Britain, 6-4, 6-3.

