ATP Tour Dubai Duty Free Championship Results

By The Associated Press

Friday At Dubai Tennis Stadium Dubai, United Arab Emirates Purse: $2.74 million (ATP500) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, def. Gael Monfils, France, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4).

Roger Federer (2), Switzerland, def. Borna Coric (6), Croatia, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles Semifinals

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (4), Britain, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau, Romania, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Ben McLachlan, Japan, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja, India, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 12-10.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.