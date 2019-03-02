Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Aurrecoechea carries New Mexico St. over Chicago St. 92-58

March 2, 2019 5:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Ivan Aurrecoechea registered 17 points as New Mexico State stretched its winning streak to 15 games, easily defeating Chicago State 92-58 on Saturday.

Mohamed Thiam had 14 points and seven rebounds for New Mexico State (26-4, 14-1 Western Athletic Conference). AJ Harris added 11 points. Keyon Jones had 10 points for the visitors.

Delshon Strickland scored a season-high 26 points for the Cougars (3-27, 0-15), who have now lost 19 games in a row. Rob Shaw added 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Anthony Harris, the Cougars’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 14 points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Cougars on the season. New Mexico State defeated Chicago State 83-39 on Feb. 2. New Mexico State finishes out the regular season against California Baptist at home next Saturday. Chicago State finishes out the regular season against UMKC at home next Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.