Australia’s Tim Cahill retires from soccer at 39

SYDNEY (AP) — Former Millwall and Everton midfielder Tim Cahill has announced his retirement from soccer at the age of 39.

Cahill retired from international soccer in November, ending a career in which he became Australia’s leading scorer with 50 goals from 108 appearances.

He continued playing for Jamshedpur in the Indian Super League, scoring two goals in 11 games before his contract ended.

Cahill told Australia’s Optus Sport he would not seek another club contract but would pursue other interests.

“No, I’m an old man now in football years,” Cahill said. “I’d love to keep playing, you know 39, had a great stint for six months in India. But I’m interested in TV, going to start my A (coaching) license and spend quality time with my family and chill out for a bit.”

Cahill played more than 200 matches for both Everton and Millwall in a career in England that stretched from 1998 to 2012. He later played for the New York Red Bulls in MLS and in China for Shanghai Shenhua and Zhejiang Greentown before returning to Australia to play for Melbourne City in the A-League.

“It was amazing to play in four big continents,” Cahill said. “I had a great career and I’m really thankful. I’m someone that massively respects the game and I’ll take my time to learn more. Coaching is something that’s definitely going to be on the horizon.”

