Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Australia’s Zach Murray leads New Zealand Open by 5 shots

March 1, 2019 2:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ARROWTOWN, New Zealand (AP) — Australian rookie Zach Murray showed his pace-setting first round at the New Zealand Open was no fluke when he followed it with a 6-under 65 Friday to lead by five shots after two rounds.

Murray shot a 63, the best round of his fledgling professional career, to share a three-way lead after the first round of the centenary Open with Japan’s Ryuko Tokimatsu and New Zealander Harry Bateman.

He followed that up Friday with a 65, which included an eagle, six birdies and a bogey, to build a substantial solo lead on the par-71 Hills course near Arrowtown.

Tokimatsu had a 69 to hold second place ahead of Japan compatriot Kodai Ichihara, whose 68 left him 9-under for the tournament and a stroke back in a tie for third place. Ichihara was in a tie with five players including Bateman, who had a 70 and New Zealander Ryan Fox, who moved up the leaderboard with a 66.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|8 Open House for Prospective Students at...
3|8 Ethics for the CIA, CPA, CFE and CISA...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.