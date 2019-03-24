Listen Live Sports

Avalanche-Blackhawks Sum

March 24, 2019 10:51 pm
 
Colorado 0 1 0 0—1
Chicago 0 0 1 1—2

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Colorado, Kerfoot 12 (MacKinnon, Barrie), 15:26 (pp).

Third Period_2, Chicago, Anisimov 14 (Seabrook), 1:44 (pp).

Overtime_3, Chicago, Keith 6 (Saad), 1:23.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 7-10-3_20. Chicago 14-11-15-2_42.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 1 of 3; Chicago 1 of 2.

Goalies_Colorado, Grubauer 15-9-4 (42 shots-40 saves). Chicago, Crawford 13-17-3 (20-19).

A_21,410 (19,717). T_2:34.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Derek Nansen.

