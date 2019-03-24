Avalanche-Blackhawks Sum

|Colorado
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Colorado, Kerfoot 12 (MacKinnon, Barrie), 15:26 (pp).
Third Period_2, Chicago, Anisimov 14 (Seabrook), 1:44 (pp).
Overtime_3, Chicago, Keith 6 (Saad), 1:23.
Shots on Goal_Colorado 7-10-3_20. Chicago 14-11-15-2_42.
Power-play opportunities_Colorado 1 of 3; Chicago 1 of 2.
Goalies_Colorado, Grubauer 15-9-4 (42 shots-40 saves). Chicago, Crawford 13-17-3 (20-19).
A_21,410 (19,717). T_2:34.
Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Derek Nansen.
