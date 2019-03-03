Listen Live Sports

Avalanche-Ducks Sum

March 3, 2019 6:46 pm
 
Colorado 0 0 1—1
Anaheim 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Anaheim, Silfverberg 17 (Guhle), 3:17.

Second Period_2, Anaheim, Fowler 4 (Rakell, Silfverberg), 10:26 (pp).

Third Period_3, Colorado, Brassard 12 (Soderberg, Compher), 4:17 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Colorado 6-10-10_26. Anaheim 10-9-4_23.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 1 of 4; Anaheim 1 of 3.

Goalies_Colorado, Grubauer 10-8-3 (23 shots-21 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 18-20-8 (26-25).

A_16,690 (17,174). T_2:31.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Jean Hebert. Linesmen_Bryan Pancich, Andrew Smith.

