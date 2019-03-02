Listen Live Sports

Avalanche-Sharks Sum

March 2, 2019 1:35 am
 
Colorado 0 1 2—3
San Jose 1 2 1—4

First Period_1, San Jose, Sorensen 12 (Thornton, Burns), 4:18.

Second Period_2, San Jose, Meier 22 (Pavelski), 2:35. 3, Colorado, Zadorov 7 (Landeskog, Cole), 4:55. 4, San Jose, Sorensen 13 (Hertl, Labanc), 19:36.

Third Period_5, Colorado, Rantanen 28 (Landeskog, Kerfoot), 10:08 (pp). 6, San Jose, Pavelski 36 (Labanc, Couture), 12:39 (pp). 7, Colorado, Girard 4 (MacKinnon, Landeskog), 13:27.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 6-7-12_25. San Jose 9-18-13_40.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 1 of 2; San Jose 1 of 3.

Goalies_Colorado, Varlamov 18-16-9 (40 shots-36 saves). San Jose, Jones 30-13-5 (25-22).

A_17,351 (17,562). T_2:27.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Brian Mach.

