Avalanche-Stars Sums

March 7, 2019 11:05 pm
 
Colorado 0 0 0—0
Dallas 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Dallas, Radulov 18 (Spezza, Benn), 16:14. Penalties_Barrie, COL, (cross checking), 11:08; Comeau, DAL, (tripping), 13:32.

Second Period_2, Dallas, Radulov 19 (Seguin), 8:55. Penalties_Polak, DAL, (tripping), 11:25.

Third Period_3, Dallas, Benn 25 (Dickinson), 5:19. 4, Dallas, Radulov 20, 17:02. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 13-10-8_31. Dallas 11-10-12_33.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 2; Dallas 0 of 1.

Goalies_Colorado, Grubauer 10-8-3 (3 shots-3 saves), Varlamov 19-17-9 (29-26). Dallas, Bishop 22-14-2 (31-31).

A_18,011 (18,532). T_2:22.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Brad Kovachik.

