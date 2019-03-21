Listen Live Sports

Avalanche-Stars Sums

March 21, 2019 11:37 pm
 
Colorado 0 1 2—3
Dallas 0 0 1—1

First Period_None. Penalties_Faksa, DAL, (tripping), 5:07; L’Esperance, DAL, (high sticking), 10:31.

Second Period_1, Colorado, Johnson 6 (Wilson, Girard), 17:20. Penalties_Calvert, COL, (interference), 2:44; Lovejoy, DAL, (hooking), 13:29.

Third Period_2, Colorado, Barrie 11 (Girard), 5:19. 3, Dallas, Seguin 28 (Heiskanen, Klingberg), 14:59. 4, Colorado, Soderberg 22, 19:11. Penalties_Zadorov, COL, (interference), 10:20.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 13-8-11_32. Dallas 9-12-24_45.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 3; Dallas 0 of 2.

Goalies_Colorado, Grubauer 14-9-3 (45 shots-44 saves). Dallas, Bishop 25-15-2 (31-29).

A_17,543 (18,532). T_2:26.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Libor Suchanek.

