The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Avalanche-Wild Sums

March 19, 2019 10:52 pm
 
Colorado 1 1 1—3
Minnesota 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Colorado, Barrie 10 (Soderberg, Cole), 10:31. Penalties_Seeler, MIN, (tripping), 5:03; Jost, COL, (illegal equipment), 11:19.

Second Period_2, Minnesota, Parise 26 (Suter, Fiala), 1:52 (pp). 3, Colorado, Jost 10 (Wilson), 13:04. Penalties_Rantanen, COL, (holding), 1:07; Calvert, COL, Major (fighting), 13:30; Brown, MIN, Major (fighting), 13:30; Seeler, MIN, (tripping), 16:19; Colorado bench, served by Wilson (too many men on the ice), 19:13.

Third Period_4, Colorado, Cole 2, 18:06. Penalties_Fehr, MIN, (holding), 3:07; Staal, MIN, (roughing), 19:48; Zadorov, COL, (roughing), 19:48.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 9-15-14_38. Minnesota 11-12-14_37.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 3; Minnesota 1 of 3.

Goalies_Colorado, Grubauer 13-9-3 (37 shots-36 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 28-25-6 (37-35).

A_18,785 (18,064). T_2:37.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Mark Shewchyk.

