Ball State looks for home win vs N. Illinois

Northern Illinois (14-16, 7-10) vs. Ball State (15-15, 6-11)

John E. Worthen Arena, Muncie, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State looks for its fourth straight win over Northern Illinois at John E. Worthen Arena. The last victory for the Huskies at Ball State was a 71-67 win on March 6, 2015.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Tayler Persons, Tahjai Teague, K.J. Walton and Trey Moses have combined to account for 68 percent of Ball State’s scoring this season. For Northern Illinois, Levi Bradley, Dante Thorpe and Lacey James have collectively scored 49 percent of the team’s points this year, including 59 percent of all Huskies points over their last five.

EFFICIENT EUGENE: Eugene German has connected on 40.6 percent of the 180 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 34 over his last five games. He’s also made 68.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Northern Illinois is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 14-5 when scoring at least 69.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Huskies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cards. Ball State has an assist on 29 of 71 field goals (40.8 percent) over its previous three games while Northern Illinois has assists on 39 of 82 field goals (47.6 percent) during its past three games.

TIGHTENING UP: Ball State’s defense has forced 13.2 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 16.4 takeaways over its last five games.

