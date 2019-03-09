Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ballock’s 39 points, 11 3-pointers lead Creighton by DePaul

March 9, 2019 11:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mitch Ballock made a school- and Big East-record 11 3-pointers, scoring a career-high 39 points to lead Creighton over DePaul 91-78 on Saturday night.

Ballock, a sophomore guard who was averaging 10.9 points per game, made 11 of 12 from 3-point range, 12 of 14 overall from the floor and 4 of 5 free throws. Martin Krampelj added 23 points and 10 rebounds and Marcus Zegarowski added a career-high 10 assists for the Bluejays (18-13, 9-9 Big East).

Eli Cain and Max Strus scored 19 points each for the Blue Demons (15-14, 7-11). Devin Gage added 14 points and Jaylen Butz scored 11.

After trailing 41-34 at halftime, DePaul closed to within four on a 3-pointer by Strus with 15 minutes remaining. The Blue Demons were within 66-63 with about nine minutes to go before Creighton regained the momentum with a 16-3 run.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 NIH Vendor Outreach Session
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers, sailors together offload cargo along southern border

Today in History

2003: Iraq War begins

Get our daily newsletter.