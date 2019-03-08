Baltimore Orioles acquire OF Dwight Smith from Toronto

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. has been acquired by the Baltimore Orioles from the Toronto Blue Jays for international signing bonus pool allocation.

Smith hit .293 with two home runs and nine RBIs in 47 games with Toronto over the past two seasons.

The 26-year-old is the son of former major leaguer Dwight Smith Sr., who played for the Orioles in 1994.

To make room for Smith on the 40-man roster, Baltimore designated 30-year-old left-hander Josh Osich for assignment on Friday.

Advertisement

Baltimore acquired Osich off waivers from the San Francisco Giants on Feb. 19. Osich is 6-5 with a 5.01 ERA in 160 games with the Giants over the last four seasons.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.