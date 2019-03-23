Listen Live Sports

Baltimore Orioles claim Pedro Severino off waivers

March 23, 2019 2:59 pm
 
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have claimed catcher Pedro Severino off waivers from the Washington Nationals.

A 25-year-old right-handed hitter, Severino batted .187 with four home runs and 22 RBIs in 105 games over the last four seasons with the Nationals.

To make room for Severino on the 40-man roster, the Orioles designated infielder Stevie Wilkerson for assignment.

On Friday, Baltimore released veteran outfielder Eric Young Jr., who had signed a minor league contract last month.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

