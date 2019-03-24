Listen Live Sports

Bane scores 30, TCU beats Nebraska 88-72 in NIT

March 24, 2019 11:59 pm
 
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Desmond Bane had 30 points as TCU defeated Nebraska 88-72 in the second round of the NIT on Sunday night.

Bane shot 6 for 9 from deep. He added eight rebounds.

JD Miller had 15 points and seven rebounds for TCU (22-13). Kendric Davis added 12 points. Kouat Noi had 12 points for the hosts.

James Palmer Jr. had 19 points for the Cornhuskers (19-17). Glynn Watson Jr. added 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Tanner Borchardt had 16 points and 13 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

