Barnes lifts Hampton over St. Francis (NY) 81-72 in CIT

March 21, 2019 9:58 pm
 
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Trevond Barnes had a career-high 22 points as Hampton beat St. Francis (NY) 81-72 in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament first round on Thursday night.

Lysander Bracey had 17 points for Hampton (16-16). Jermaine Marrow added 12 points. Greg Heckstall had 12 points for the hosts.

Stevan Krtinic had 19 points for the Terriers (17-16). Rosel Hurley added 18 points. Deniz Celen had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

