Bassey leads W. Kentucky over Southern Miss 70-59 in CUSA

March 15, 2019 6:26 pm
 
< a min read
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Charles Bassey had 10 points and 14 rebounds to lift Western Kentucky to a 70-59 win over Southern Miss in the Conference USA Conference tournament semifinals on Friday.

Josh Anderson had 18 points and eight rebounds for Western Kentucky (20-13). Taveion Hollingsworth added 17 points. Lamonte Bearden had 10 points for Western Kentucky.

Tyree Griffin had 19 points for the Golden Eagles (20-12). He also had eight turnovers but only four assists. Cortez Edwards added 10 points. Leonard Harper-Baker had three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

