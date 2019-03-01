Batemon, LMU visit San Francisco

Loyola Marymount (19-10, 7-8) vs. San Francisco (21-8, 9-6)

War Memorial Gymnasium, San Francisco; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as James Batemon and Loyola Marymount will face Frankie Ferrari and San Francisco. Batemon has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.6 over his last five games. Ferrari is averaging 18.6 points and 5.2 assists over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: San Francisco’s Ferrari, Matt McCarthy and Nate Renfro have collectively scored 41 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 39 percent of all Dons scoring over the last five games.

Advertisement

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Ferrari has directly created 46 percent of all San Francisco field goals over the last three games. Ferrari has 19 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Dons are 19-0 when holding opponents to 45.7 percent or worse from the field, and 2-8 when opponents shoot better than that. The Lions are 15-0 when they score at least 65 points and 4-10 on the year when falling short of 65.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Lions have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Dons. San Francisco has an assist on 44 of 80 field goals (55 percent) across its previous three contests while Loyola Marymount has assists on 37 of 65 field goals (56.9 percent) during its past three games.

CAREFUL DONS: The diligent San Francisco offense has turned the ball over on just 15.2 percent of its possessions, the 15th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 20.1 percent of all Loyola Marymount possessions have resulted in a turnover.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.