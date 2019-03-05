Baylor looks to extend streak vs Oklahoma St.

Oklahoma State (10-19, 3-13) vs. Baylor (19-10, 10-6)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Oklahoma State. In its last seven wins against the Cowboys, Baylor has won by an average of 8 points. Oklahoma State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 9, 2015, a 74-65 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Cameron McGriff is averaging 12.6 points and 7.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Cowboys. Lindy Waters III is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 11.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Bears have been led by Makai Mason, who is averaging 14.4 points.

MIGHTY MCGRIFF: McGriff has connected on 30 percent of the 120 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also made 76 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bears are 9-0 when they turn the ball over 10 times or fewer and 10-10 when they exceed 10 turnovers. The Cowboys are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 61 points or fewer and 5-19 when opponents exceed 61 points.

TWO STREAKS: Oklahoma State has dropped its last six road games, scoring 63.7 points and allowing 77.3 points during those contests. Baylor has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 75 points while giving up 70.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Baylor is ranked second among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39 percent. The Bears have averaged 13.4 offensive boards per game.

