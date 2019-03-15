Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bears agree to 1-year deals with WR Hall, DT Williams

March 15, 2019 4:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have agreed to one-year contracts with receiver Marvin Hall and defensive tackle Nick Williams.

Hall had 12 receptions for 209 yards the past two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. He has been primarily a special teams player.

Williams made two appearances for the Bears last season and has played in 28 games for Chicago, Kansas City (2014-16) and Miami (2016).

The Bears announced the moves on Friday. Chicago won the NFC North at 12-4 in coach Matt Nagy’s first season.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US soldiers in Germany participate in friendly competition

Today in History

1955: US Customs seizes Ginsberg's 'Howl' for obscenity

Get our daily newsletter.