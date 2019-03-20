Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bears re-sign punter O’Donnell to 2-year deal

March 20, 2019 2:43 pm
 
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears say they have re-signed veteran punter Pat O’Donnell to a two-year contract.

O’Donnell has spent all five of his seasons with Chicago and is the franchise’s leader with a 44.9-yard career gross average. O’Donnell averaged 45 yards per punt last season and tied a career high with 28 punts inside the 20.

The Bears also agreed to a one-year contract with backup quarterback Tyler Bray. He spent most of last season their practice squad.

The Bears announced the moves on Wednesday. Chicago won the NFC North at 12-4 in coach Matt Nagy’s first season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

