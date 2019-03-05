Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bellinger agrees to $605,000 salary, raise of $20,000

March 5, 2019 7:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Cody Bellinger and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a one-year contract that pays a $605,000 salary in the major leagues, a $20,000 raise from last year.

A unanimous pick as NL Rookie of the Year in 2017, the outfielder/first baseman hit .260 with 25 homers and 76 RBIs last year, down from a .267 average, 39 homers and 97 RBIs in his debut season.

His salary would drop to $292,500 this year in the unlikely event he is sent to the minor leagues.

Bellinger has 1 year, 160 days of major league service and likely will be eligible for free agency after this season. He would be eligible for free agency following the 2024 season — falling 12 days shy of being eligible after the 2023 season.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|12 Military Radar Summit
3|13 Preparing for a Successful CPSR Audit
3|13 Think Gov 2019: Technology for a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force pilots train through virtual simulators

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.