Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bengals sign former Bills guard John Miller to 3-year deal

March 15, 2019 2:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals signed guard John Miller to a three-year deal Friday, their first free-agent move to bolster the offensive line.

Miller spent the last four seasons with Buffalo, which made him a third-round pick in 2015 out of Louisville. He started 47 games for the Bills.

Miller’s signing gives the Bengals two linemen acquired from the Bills. They traded with the Bills for left tackle Cordy Glenn last year.

The offensive line is one of Cincinnati’s biggest areas for improvement in the offseason. They gave right tackle Bobby Hart a three-year deal to stay in Cincinnati earlier in the week.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US soldiers in Germany participate in friendly competition

Today in History

1955: US Customs seizes Ginsberg's 'Howl' for obscenity

Get our daily newsletter.