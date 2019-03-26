Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Berhalter makes 7 changes for US against Chile

March 26, 2019 7:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter changed seven starters for Tuesday night’s exhibition against Chile, keeping only midfielders Christian Pulisic, forwards Paul Arriola and Gyasi Zardes and left back Tim Ream.

Ethan Horvath was the goalkeeper instead of Sean Johnson.

DeAndre Yedlin started at right back in place of Tyler Adams, who returned to RB Leipzig in Germany after Friday’s 1-0 win over Ecuador in Orlando, Florida. Yedlin captained the U.S. for the first time, replacing Ream.

Omar Gonzalez and Matt Miaza took over from John Brooks and Aaron Long in central defense, Michael Bradley replaced Wil Trapp in defensive midfield and Christian Roldan took over from Weston McKennie, who sprained an ankle during Friday’s match.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Arriola and Corey Baird flanked Zardes in the 4-3-3 formation, with Baird replacing Jordan Morris.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.