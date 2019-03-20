Bey carries Colorado past Dayton 78-73 in NIT

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tyler Bey had 14 points and 12 rebounds to carry Colorado to a 78-73 win over Dayton in the NIT first round on Tuesday night.

McKinley Wright IV had 19 points for Colorado (22-12). D’Shawn Schwartz added 19 points.

Obi Toppin had 21 points for the Flyers (21-12). Jalen Crutcher added 14 points. Ryan Mikesell had 13 points.

