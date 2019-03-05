Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Ohio St.
|13
|7
|4
|3
|46
|79
|52
|20
|9
|5
|Notre Dame
|11
|11
|2
|2
|37
|63
|65
|18
|13
|3
|Minnesota
|11
|10
|3
|0
|36
|76
|75
|16
|15
|4
|Penn St.
|11
|12
|1
|1
|35
|101
|96
|19
|13
|2
|Wisconsin
|9
|10
|5
|2
|34
|69
|81
|13
|16
|5
|Michigan
|9
|10
|5
|2
|34
|76
|75
|13
|14
|7
|Michigan St.
|8
|12
|4
|2
|30
|68
|88
|12
|17
|5
