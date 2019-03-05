Big Ten Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Ohio St. 13 7 4 3 46 79 52 20 9 5 Notre Dame 11 11 2 2 37 63 65 18 13 3 Minnesota 11 10 3 0 36 76 75 16 15 4 Penn St. 11 12 1 1 35 101 96 19 13 2 Wisconsin 9 10 5 2 34 69 81 13 16 5 Michigan 9 10 5 2 34 76 75 13 14 7 Michigan St. 8 12 4 2 30 68 88 12 17 5

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.