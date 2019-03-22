Bills sign tackle-tight end Jake Fisher to 1-year deal

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have signed free agent tackle and tight end Jake Fisher and free agent linebacker Maurice Alexander to one-year contracts.

Fisher’s deal was announced Friday after he visited the team’s facility. He was drafted in the second round in 2015 by Cincinnati and spent his first four seasons mostly as a backup.

Most of his snaps have been at tackle, but he has indicated he’d like to switch back to tight end. At 6-foot-6, he was last listed at 305 pounds.

Buffalo has a particular need at tight end, with Jason Croom and free-agent addition Tyler Kroft the only two on the depth chart. Kroft played with Fisher in Cincinnati.

Alexander played last season with the Seattle Seahawks, where he was a reserve safety and a special teams player. He had nine special teams tackles.

