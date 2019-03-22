Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bills sign tackle-tight end Jake Fisher to 1-year deal

March 22, 2019 6:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have signed free agent tackle and tight end Jake Fisher and free agent linebacker Maurice Alexander to one-year contracts.

Fisher’s deal was announced Friday after he visited the team’s facility. He was drafted in the second round in 2015 by Cincinnati and spent his first four seasons mostly as a backup.

Most of his snaps have been at tackle, but he has indicated he’d like to switch back to tight end. At 6-foot-6, he was last listed at 305 pounds.

Buffalo has a particular need at tight end, with Jason Croom and free-agent addition Tyler Kroft the only two on the depth chart. Kroft played with Fisher in Cincinnati.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Alexander played last season with the Seattle Seahawks, where he was a reserve safety and a special teams player. He had nine special teams tackles.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine receives new pin during promotion ceremony

Today in History

1917: President Wilson asks for declaration of war

Get our daily newsletter.